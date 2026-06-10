Kerala police directed to probe Tamil Nadu child begging racket after teen's rescue

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A Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Alappuzha, Kerala, has sought a police investigation into an alleged child begging racket operating from Tamil Nadu after the rescue of a 15-year-old boy. The CWC has directed the district Superintendent of Police to conduct a detailed probe into the case.

Speaking to TNM, CWC chairperson advocate V Geetha said that the committee received information about the 15-year-old from the Haripad police on June 8. During interactions with the CWC and police, the boy alleged that a begging mafia had forced children to beg and imposed daily collection targets on them.

“The target was Rs 1,500 per day. If the children failed to meet it, they would be physically assaulted. This boy also had an injury. We took him to a hospital, and the doctor confirmed that it was not serious,” Geetha said.

According to the boy’s statement, the gang allegedly brings children from Tamil Nadu to Kerala for begging. He also claimed that his uncle was part of the racket. Geetha said the child and his younger brother had been staying in a children’s home in Tamil Nadu before their uncle took them to Kerala.

“He told us that his younger brother is still with the group. We have directed the SP to investigate the racket, trace the brother, and identify others involved,” she added.

The boy reportedly escaped from the group and reached Haripad railway station, where passersby noticed him crying and alerted the police. He was subsequently taken into police custody and produced before the CWC, where his statement was recorded.

The child is currently under the care of the CWC and has been placed in a children’s home. Geetha said the committee has contacted the children’s home in Tamil Nadu where the boy had previously stayed and is coordinating further steps.

“The boy stated that he was originally staying in a children’s home under the CWC in Tamil Nadu. We have initiated contact with the institution and will facilitate his transfer there. Efforts are also underway to locate and rescue his younger brother,” she said.