Kerala police bust alleged trafficking ring luring women to Dubai, 3 women arrested

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala Police arrested two women on Monday, May 18, for allegedly luring young women to Dubai with fake modelling assignments and job offers. Suspected to be a human trafficking ring, the recruited women were allegedly subjected to sexual exploitation and extortion. Two of the arrested women were identified as Aleena and Sindhu, according to reports. One more woman connected to the incidents was arrested on May 19.

The issue came to light when the Maradu police received a complaint from a woman, which led to an investigation and the filing of a First Information Report (FIR). During the investigation, police received another complaint, and, as per the Kochi city police commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, they formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and began a detailed probe.

Explaining the gang's modus operandi, Kaliraj told the media that in the first case, the gang met the woman at a common place and later took her abroad with promises of a job in a beauty parlour. “Once they reached there, their phones and passports were taken away, and further exploitation began. Photos and videos were taken, and they were threatened to cooperate,” he said.

He also confirmed that, following the first complaint, the police received a similar complaint from another woman, in which a modelling job in Dubai had been promised.

While the investigation was underway, the first accused attempted to flee abroad, but was subsequently apprehended at Mumbai Airport. “At present, three accused are in our custody, and further investigations will continue as part of the case,” he added.

The Commissioner also said that, if anyone has information about similar incidents, they must directly report to the police, file a complaint with the SIT or approach the women's cell. He also assured that the details of such complainants would be kept confidential.