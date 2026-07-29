Kerala police book TG Mohandas over his derogatory comments against CJP protesters

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The Kerala police on Wednesday, July 29, booked TG Mohandas, a former head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Intellectual Cell in Kerala and a political commentator, over his derogatory and violent remarks against women protesting at Jantar Mantar and others. He has been booked by the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police section, including for intent to cause riot.

TG Mohandas uploaded multiple videos on a YouTube channel called Pathrika about the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak. In two videos, he said the protesters at Jantar Mantar would have been shot and killed if he were in control. He also said the women who were part of the protest like to be raped and would not even complain if it happened.

“There are girls who like rape…there are people who like rapes, especially, leftist, secular, democratic, proletarian class of people,” he said.

Following his statements that received widespread outrage, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) officially distanced itself from him. In a statement issued on Monday, July 28, RSS Dakshin Keralam Prant Sah Karyavah KB Sreekumar said Mohandas' comments reflected his personal views and did not represent the organisation. The RSS also said that Mohandas did not hold any position in the RSS.

Meanwhile, multiple complaints were filed against Mohandas.

Finally, he was booked under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 353(1)(b) (statement conducing to public mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66 (criminal offence of computer hacking/tampering) of the Information Technology Amendment Act and Section 120(o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order) of the Kerala Police Act.