Kerala police book 14 men under POCSO for sexual assault of minor boy

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala police have registered multiple Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases against 14 men who sexually assaulted a minor boy in Kasaragod’s Chandera village. The police registered the case based on the statement of the 16-year-old boy after the Child Line alerted the police about the crime.

The 14 cases were registered across various police stations in the state. Chandera police have registered eight cases. According to the police, the accused are from different districts of the state, including Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Ernakulam. Currently, nine men have been arrested, and police are initiating a search for the others, as per reports.

Police told TNM that the 16-year-old boy and the accused were acquainted through a phone app.

According to reports, the boy was assaulted for over two years at his house and other places. The report also suggests that the accused include government employees and the accused aged between 25 and 51.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) with Kanhangad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and four inspectors from Chandera, Cheemeni, Chittarikkal and Neeleswaram police stations has been formed.