Kerala Police Association challenges govt's move to restructure police organisations

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The Kerala Police Association (KPA) has approached the Kerala High Court challenging the state government's decision to restructure police associations, arguing that the move is illegal, arbitrary, and violates the constitutional rights of its members.

The writ petition comes days after the Home Department issued an order reorganising the membership and structure of police associations in the state. The order, issued on July 27 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Minhaj Alam, directed the Kerala Police Association to expand its membership to include personnel from the ranks of Civil Police Officer, Senior Civil Police Officer, Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector, and Grade Sub-Inspector.

It also directed that officers from the rank of Sub-Inspector up to Superintendent of Police (non-IPS) become members of the Kerala Police Senior Officers' Association (KPSOA). As part of the restructuring, the existing Kerala Police Officers' Association (KPOA), which currently represents Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and Inspectors, will cease to exist.

The government further ordered that the KPOA's bank accounts, office premises, assets, records, legal rights, and liabilities be divided between the two remaining associations. Under the order, 60% of its assets and liabilities will be transferred to the Kerala Police Association, while the remaining 40% will go to the Kerala Police Senior Officers' Association.

Following the government order, State Police Chief Ravada A. Chandrasekhar dissolved the governing bodies of the Kerala Police Officers' Association (KPOA), Kerala Police Association (KPA), and Kerala Police Senior Officers' Association (KPSOA). A 17-member state-level ad hoc committee has been constituted to oversee the transition, complete the membership verification process, and conduct elections. Former Kerala Police Association General Secretary GR Ajith is among the members of the committee.

Under the restructuring, the number of police associations will be reduced from three to two. The Kerala Police Association (KPA) will represent personnel from the rank of Civil Police Officer to Grade Sub-Inspector, while the Kerala Police Senior Officers' Association (KPSOA) will represent officers from Sub-Inspector to Superintendent of Police (non-IPS). Consequently, the existing Kerala Police Officers' Association (KPOA) will cease to exist.

The government order also states that the KPOA's bank accounts, assets, deposits, rights, and liabilities will be transferred after following due legal procedure, with 60% allocated to the Kerala Police Association and 40% to the Kerala Police Senior Officers' Association.

The ad hoc committee has been tasked with taking over the responsibilities and records of the dissolved governing bodies, completing membership verification and registration, preparing the voters' list, and conducting unit, district, and state-level elections. The government has directed that the elections and the formation of the new governing bodies be completed by September 30, 2026.

In its petition, the Kerala Police Association contended that the restructuring was carried out without consulting the affected associations or providing any reasons for the changes. It argued that the order does not explain why such a reorganisation was necessary and is therefore arbitrary.

The association further submitted that the three police associations were constituted following the recommendations of the National Police Commission in 1979 and have functioned independently for nearly five decades under government-approved rules and by-laws.

The petition also questioned the authority of the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to issue such an order. It argued that the restructuring, including the abolition of an association that has existed for around 47 years, could not be carried out without proper legal backing. Referring to Article 33 of the Constitution, the petition stated that any modification of the rights of members of forces responsible for maintaining public order can only be made through a law enacted by Parliament.

Seeking an interim stay on the government order, the association urged the High Court to quash the restructuring, contending that it infringes the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.