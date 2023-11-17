Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan-led state wide yatra to roll from Nov 18

According to the organizers of the trip, the ministers will interact with people of at least four constituencies a day. Seven counters will be set up in every constituency where people can register their grievances.

The day will start with a breakfast meeting with an invited group of people in every constituency. The officials are bound to resolve the issues in a matter of two weeks to 45 days depending on its gravity.

Manjeswaram legislator- AKM Ashraf of the opposition IUML called it nothing but cheating the people. "I as a legislator have raised numerous issues being faced in my constituency and have been running from pillar to post and so is the case with other legislators and nothing has happened and now here comes a trip like this. This is done to fool and cheat people," said Ashraf.

State Tourism Minister P.A.Mohammed Riyas flayed the Opposition for its stance. "This type of reaching out to the people by the entire cabinet has never happened and the Opposition is committing a historic blunder if they will boycott this as issues of the people are being taken up and discussed, There is nothing political in it," asserted Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Vijayan.