Kerala pauses on high-speed rail, won't repeat K-Rail's mistakes: CM Satheesan

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The Kerala government will not proceed with the proposed Thiruvananthapuram–Kannur High-Speed Rail corridor until independent studies establish its financial viability, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said on Wednesday, July 15.

An expert committee that reviewed the interim report submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) found the Rs 60,000-crore proposal could not be approved in its present form, citing a narrow project framing and the absence of environmental and social impact assessments, Satheesan said while briefing the media after a Cabinet meeting.

The high-speed rail project was proposed by Metro Man E Sreedharan as an alternative to the Left Democratic Front government's Silver Line.

"Taken as a whole, the proposal cannot be approved in its present form," the Chief Minister posted on X, citing the findings of a four-member expert committee headed by the Secretary, Transport (Railways), which also included environment experts. The panel flagged a "narrow project framing" and an "absence of environmental and social impact assessment" in the DMRC submission.

"As an immediate first stage, our government will ensure that no field surveys, land acquisition notifications, or ground-level preparatory works be undertaken at this point. We will commission independent studies to establish a viable financing model and a broader multimodal growth strategy before progressing to a Detailed Project Report," Chief Minister VD Satheesan posted on X.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said passenger revenue alone would not make the project economically sustainable and that the government would examine additional revenue streams, including freight and logistics movement, before committing further. "The mistakes made in the much-publicised K-Rail project of the previous Left government, which ultimately had to be shelved, would not be repeated," Satheesan said.

DMRC's interim report envisages a 473.20-km standard-gauge corridor connecting Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram to Mundayad in Kannur, largely elevated with a 6.5-km underground stretch within Thiruvananthapuram city. The alignment has 23 stations and is designed for train speeds of up to 200 kmph. The project is estimated to cost Rs 60,000 crore.

The UDF government had decided against pursuing the Silver Line, the LDF's semi-high-speed rail project, soon after taking office and appointed Sreedharan's team to draw up an alternative.