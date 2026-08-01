Kerala panchayats battle to become model solar villages

Across Ernakulam district, eight panchayats are competing to become the district's first Model Solar Village, and Kumbalangi panchayat is currently leading.

The transformation is being driven by the Union government's push to expand rooftop solar through initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. With government subsidies and lower power bills, more households are embracing clean energy.

For many families, rooftop solar has become more than an environmentally friendly choice. Residents who once hesitated to use air conditioners or induction stoves say they can now use them without worrying about electricity bills.