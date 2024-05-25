Kerala: Opposition asks MB Rajesh to resign over alleged liquor policy scam

The bar bribery row has once again stirred controversy in Kerala after a leaked audio clip, purportedly of a hotel association state committee member, asking others to pay a bribe for a “favourable state liquor policy” went viral. While excise minister MB Rajesh denied the allegations of a policy scam, the Opposition has escalated the matter and demanded an investigation.

It was on Friday, May 24, that the audio clip, allegedly in the voice of Animon alias Jayakrishanan, the district president of the Idukki Federation of Kerala Hotel Association (FKHA), surfaced. He is heard claiming that a new liquor policy will come into action after the Lok Sabha elections and that dry days will be done away with, if bar owners pay a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh each. He then says that the fund collection for this is ongoing under the supervision of the state president of FKHA.

The liquor policy is generally renewed on April 1, but this time it has been deferred due to the ongoing elections. After the said audio clip went viral, MB Rajesh clarified that the government is yet to begin preliminary discussions on the liquor policy. He further said that strict action must be taken against those who attempt to influence state policies.