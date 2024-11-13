Kerala: On polling day, row erupts over CPI(M) leader’s upcoming autobiography

The leaking of the content, purportedly from the upcoming autobiography of EP Jayarajan, a veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the announcement regarding the book’s release by a publishing house, on the eve of crucial bypolls in Kerala has created a political storm.

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, vacated by Rahul Gandhi, and Chelakkara Assembly constituency went to polls on November 13, Wednesday. The timing of the leak of the book’s content, allegedly critical of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, has given rise to allegations that it was politically motivated.

Jayarajan, a central committee member of the CPI(M), has denied entering into a contract with DC Books and being the author of the content of the book being circulated, stating that he is yet to finish writing it..

“I am still writing my autobiography and have not yet assigned anyone to release it. Both DC books and Mathrubhumi books asked me for the rights but I have not given any rights to them. I am seeing the cover page for the first time today. This action was taken deliberately on election day,” he told the media.

On November 12, DC Books, a prominent publisher, announced the book on their Facebook page, with a cover image featuring late EMS Namboothirapad and EP Jayarajan, stating that it would reveal several inconvenient truths. The book is titled ‘Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum - The Life of a Communist’.

Several media houses also received a leaked document that purportedly contains pages from unpublished biography, with sections critical of the Pinarayi Vijayan government and selection of P Sarin as the LDF candidate in Palakkad assembly constituency.

Jayarajan, a central committee member of the CPI(M), was recently removed as the LDF convenor after allegations of holding a private meeting with Prakash Javadekar ahead of Lok Sabha polls in April, and is no longer in good terms with the party, according to reports.

After it became a controversy, DC Books announced that the publication of ‘Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum - The Life of a Communist’ was being postponed due to technical reasons.

Jayarajan alleged that timing and release of the information is part of a conspiracy and he will deal with this issue legally. “You will understand this once I release my book. Anyway, now I have decided to publish it soon,” Jayarajan said.

MV Govindan, state secretary of the CPI(M) in Kerala said the party believes what EP Jayarajan said in defence. “In this matter, we believe what EP Jayarajan explained. He said that he is still working on the autobiography and it has not yet been completed,” Govindan said, while speaking to the media.

K Sudhakaran, Congress leader and president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said the issue will be reflected in the bye-election. Dr Sarin said he will respond on the issue when the book gets released.

