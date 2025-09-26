Kerala on alert: IMD warns of landslides, fishermen warned against entering sea

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

As Kerala continues to reel under the impact of heavy rains, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange’ warning ( 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall) for Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts on Friday, September 26. Several other regions, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, remain under a Yellow alert (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm).

Strong winds with speeds up to 40 km/h are also expected, raising the risk of landslides, flooding, and waterlogging, according to the IMD.

Authorities have warned fishermen against venturing into the sea along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts until September 27, citing rough conditions and strong winds.

Residents have been urged to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories.

In view of the rainfall, the Thiruvananthapuram district collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday, including professional colleges. However, public examinations will be conducted as scheduled.

The IMD noted that while the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has begun to weaken, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue as part of the final spell of the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram city has reported severe waterlogging, disrupting traffic and daily life.