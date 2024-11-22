Kerala nursing student’s death: Three classmates arrested for abetment to suicide

The Kerala police on Friday, November 22, arrested three nursing students in connection with the death of Ammu Sajeev, a fourth-year nursing student at Pathanamthitta SME College of Nursing. The 21-year-old Ammu died on November 15, allegedly by suicide. However, her family has alleged that her classmates mentally and physically tortured her, leading to her death. The three students — Aleena Dilip, AT Akshita, and Anjana Madhu — have been booked under charges of abetment to suicide.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we have currently booked three students under Section 108 (abetment to suicide). If additional evidence emerges, the charges will be updated accordingly,” said Nandakumar S, DySP of Pathanamthitta and the investigation officer in the case, to TNM. The three students were taken into custody on Thursday, November 21, from their residences. Two of them are from Kottayam, and one is from Pathanapuram.

Ammu, a resident of Ayiroopara in Thiruvananthapuram, reportedly faced mental and physical torture by her classmates, according to her family. They have also claimed that despite the Pathanamthitta General Hospital being just 2.6 km away, it took 45 minutes to take Ammu there.

However, the hostel warden told the media that Ammu was immediately taken to the hospital. Reports suggest Ammu sustained serious injuries after allegedly jumping from the hostel building. About 1.5 hours after her admission to the general hospital, she was referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Tragically, Ammu died during the journey.

The issues between Ammu and the three students reportedly began when Ammu was selected as the tour coordinator for a college trip planned for December, which angered a group of students. The situation escalated over a controversy involving a missing notebook belonging to one of the students. Ammu’s father had subsequently filed a complaint with the college principal, alleging mental torture by her classmates. The college authorities had directed the guardians of the students involved to appear at the college on November 18. However, Ammu allegedly jumped from the hostel building on November 15.

A note reading “I quit” was later recovered from Ammu’s notebook.

Police told TNM that the cyber wing is currently analyzing Ammu’s phone for further details.

On November 19, Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed the state health university to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.



