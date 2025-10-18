Kerala Nenmara Sajitha murder case: Court sentences Chenthamara to double life imprisonment

In a landmark verdict in the high-profile Nenmara Pothundi Sajitha murder case, the Kerala court on Saturday sentenced the sole accused, Chenthamara, to double life imprisonment.

The sentence covers the murder of Sajitha (2019).

Alongside the life terms, the court imposed fines totalling Rs 4.75 lakh.

The Fourth Additional Sessions Court of Palakkad noted that Chenthamara's crimes, murder, destruction of evidence, and unlawful entry were proven beyond doubt.

He was also sentenced to five years and a Rs 50,000 fine for tampering with evidence. The sentences will run concurrently.

Chenthamara had attacked Sajitha at her home in Nenmara in August 2019, reportedly believing she and a neighbour had caused discord in his family.

At that time, Sajitha's children were at school, and her husband was away in Tamil Nadu.

After getting bail in the case, Chenthamara committed a double murder on January 27. After that, the court revoked his bail.

Sajitha's children, Atulya and Akhil, who were present in court, said they were happy with the verdict.

"We were in the court and seeing the sight of him was scary. We wish that he would not be given bail again," said the two young girls.

The trial, spanning six years, included testimonies from 50 witnesses, including Chenthamara's wife, who confirmed that the murder weapon had been kept at home and that he had subjected her to prolonged mental and physical abuse.

Physical evidence, forensic reports, and over 30 official documents were critical in securing the conviction.

Family members had earlier expressed fears for their safety if the accused were released and demanded the maximum punishment.

Following this ruling, authorities are preparing to initiate a separate trial for Chenthamara's Nenmara double murder case.

Palakkad SP of Police Ajithkumar said the trial in the double murder is progressing rapidly.

Chenthamara's violent spree sent shockwaves through the local community, and the verdict brings a sense of relief to the victims' families, while reinforcing the legal framework's accountability in cases of premeditated and repeated violent crimes.