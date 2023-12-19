Kerala native held in Goa with drugs valued at Rs 16L

The state Anti-Narcotic Cell on Monday, December 18 seized drugs valued at Rs 16 lakh from Siolim in North Goa. The police informed that after getting information from reliable sources, they conducted a raid in Siolim and apprehended the accused person, who is native of Kannur, Kerala.

“We have seized 144.10 gm of yellowish coloured powder substance suspected to be Ecstasy worth Rs 14,44,100 and 40 blots suspected to be LSD worth Rs 2,00,000 from the possession of the accused person,” the police said.