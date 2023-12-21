Kerala most preferred state to work in India: Skills Report

Two cities in Kerala, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, have emerged as the most preferred places to work among the youth in India, according to the recently-published India Skills Report 2024.

Kerala is the second state with the most employable resources among the 18-21 age group, according to the report published by talent assessment agency Wheebox in association with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Google, and Taggd.

The report surveyed 3.88 lakh youths through a National Employability Test conducted across the country. The report indicates that employability in India has improved as 51.25% of the youth surveyed are employable with required skills.