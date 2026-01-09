Kerala: More students complain against school teacher booked under POCSO in Palakkad

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala police have registered five additional Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases against a schoolteacher accused of sexually abusing an Upper Primary (UP) class student.

L Anil, a Sanskrit teacher, was arrested on January 4 in Palakkad’s Malampuzha. Currently, the Malampuzha police have filed six First Information Reports (FIRs) against Anil, a 31-year-old native of Kollamgode. He remains in remand at Chittur jail.

After the first FIR was filed on January 3 and Anil’s subsequent arrest on January 4, more complaints emerged against him. According to police, the eight male students he allegedly abused are between the ages of 10 and 13.

Police have booked Anil under relevant sections of POCSO in six FIRs, with three FIRs also containing charges of SC/ST atrocities, as three complaints involve students from the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe. In the first case, Anil allegedly tried to give the boy alcohol.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Palakkad has submitted the three FIRs, which include SC/ST atrocity charges, to the Palakkad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) for investigation, while the remaining cases will be handled by Malampuzha police.

Police told TNM that the alleged abuse took place in multiple locations, including the school and at Anil’s residence.

First complaint to six FIRs

Speaking with TNM, M Sethumadhavan, the Chairperson of the Palakkad Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said they received information about the alleged abuse on December 24 of last year from the Palakkad Assistant Education Officer (AEO).

"On December 24, I received a phone call from the AEO, who informed us about an ‘issue’ at a specific school. We immediately requested him to bring the student to the CWC within 24 hours; however, the student only arrived on January 6," Sethumadhavan stated.

The Malampuzha police registered the FIR on January 3 after the school headmistress reported the alleged abuse. On the same day, the police recorded statements, and the following day, they made the arrest. “The initial FIR charged him under the POCSO Act and for SC/ST atrocities,” Abdul Kareem PK, Sub Inspector of the Malampuzha police station, told TNM.

Following the arrest, Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 3 in Palakkad remanded Anil and sent him to Chittur jail.

According to the police, one of the incidents occurred when Anil hosted a party for students at his place.

On January 8, the AEO submitted seven more complaints of students against Anil to the CWC chairperson. CWC has provided counselling for all eight minors.

Meanwhile, CWC counsellors visited the school and met with Anil’s students and enquired with students about further complaints. “We are still awaiting that report,” Sethumadhavan said.

According to reports, earlier, AEO conducted an investigation, and it revealed serious lapses from the school’s side. Following the report, the Education Department sent a notice to the headmistress and the class teacher.