Kerala mob assaults man and woman alleging drugs, right in front of the police

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A crowd in Kozhikode’s Kuttyadi attacked a man and woman, alleging hit-and-run and possession of narcotic substances. An alleged video of the incident circulating on social media shows the man being tied with a rope and moved into a structure. Residents and police are also visible in the video, as locals beat the man up in front of the police.

The incident, which has triggered widespread criticism of the police, occurred on Wednesday, June 17, and the man, identified as Ajmal, is an accused in a Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) case. He was later arrested by the police.

However, speaking to TNM, Kuttyadi police said that locals detained Ajmal and the woman and informed the police. After receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and arrested Ajmal, who has a ban on entering the Kozhikode district under the KAAPA case.

According to police, the mob detention stemmed from an incident that occurred nearly four to five days ago, when Ajmal’s car allegedly hit an auto in Kuttyadi and didn’t stop. Reports also indicate that he hit an ambulance on the same day with his vehicle. When residents identified Ajmal’s car, they stopped and questioned him.

Police also said that locals told them the confrontation escalated after Ajmal allegedly used pepper spray on those who had gathered. Several residents also accused Ajmal and the woman of possessing narcotic substances. Later, a police search found this to be false.

Following the arrest, the Kuttyadi police handed Ajmal over to the Valayam police station, where the KAAPA case against him was filed. Later, Ajmal was produced before the court for violating the KAAPA order and was remanded to the Kannur Central Jail.

In response to the question of the mob attack, the Kuttyadi police said they haven’t received any complaints so far.