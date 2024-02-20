Kerala: Missing toddler found in drain near Kochuveli railway station

After intensive search efforts that spanned a day, the Kerala police successfully located the toddler who went missing from Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram on February 19, Monday. The child's father Amardeep, who had recently migrated to Kerala from Bihar with his family, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Kerala Police, holding back tears as he addressed the media following the rescue of the child, named Mary.

Mary was reported missing while sleeping beside her mother Rabeena Devi on the premises of All Saints’ College around midnight. Two police officers later found her abandoned in a drain covered with weeds near the Kochuveli railway station. The child was swiftly taken to the general hospital and subsequently transferred to SAT Women and Child Hospital for further care. Education Minister V Sivankutty, who visited Mary at the hospital, said her condition is stable according to medical professionals. He commended the police force for their efficient search operation.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Nidhinraj P said a thorough investigation was needed into the incident due to Mary’s limited ability to communicate. “The child is not yet fluent in speaking, so we have to investigate further to find out what happened to her. We need more clarity in the case to get all the answers. The primary concern now is that the child gets the required treatment, only after that can more details be revealed,” he said.

The migrant family, who lives by the roadside, had noticed Mary’s absence around 1 am on February 19. After their own search for her yielded no results, they alerted the authorities around 2.30 am. The police mobilised five squads and initiated investigations across the district, scrutinising all available CCTV footage and deploying the dog squad for assistance.

Mary’s parents recently migrated to Kerala with their three children and elderly parents, relying on honey sales for their livelihood.