Two-year-old daughter of Bihar natives goes missing in Kerala

A two-year-old girl was reported missing from Pettah in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala on Sunday, February 18. As per reports, the child Mary was sleeping next to her mother on the premises of All Saints’ College when she was abducted around midnight. Mary is the daughter of Bihar natives, Amardeep and Rabeena Devi.

It is learnt that Mary was wearing a white printed t-shirt during the time of the abduction. Reports say the family suspect two men who arrived on a two-wheeler to have abducted their daughter.

The family, who lives on the roadside, noticed the child was missing around 1 am. Upon finding no trace of her while searching the area, they approached the police around 2.30 am. The police have formed five squads and started investigations across the district. They are inspecting all the available CCTV footage. The dog squad has also been deployed for the search.