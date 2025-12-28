Kerala: Missing six-year-old boy in Palakkad found dead in pond

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A six-year-old boy was found dead in a pond on Sunday, December 28, a day after he went missing from his house in Palakkad. The boy, Suhan, reportedly left home on Saturday, December 27, around noon, following a quarrel with his elder brother. The police, fire and rescue officials and locals mounted a search for him in nearby areas after he was reported missing. His body was found after 20 hours in a pond located 700 meters away from his house.

His father Muhammad Anas is working in the Middle east and his mother Thouhitha is a teacher in a private school in Palakkad. According to reports, Suhan and his elder brother Rayan argued while they were watching a television programme. Later, Suhan, who reportedly had a speech disability, left the house. Suhan’s mother was not at home at the time.

The police, fire and rescue officials began the search following the complaint on Saturday, and the dog squad was also brought in. They focused their search on nearby ponds; however, could not find anything on Saturday. Later on Sunday morning, the fire and rescue team recovered Suhan’s body.

Since Suhan’s body was found in a pond nearly 700 meters away from his home, locals and politicians expressed suspicion regarding the circumstances of the death. Some neighbours expressed apprehension that he might not have been able to call for help because of his speech disability.

Sumesh Achuthan, the Chairperson of Thathamangalam Municipal, urged for a detailed investigation. “It is not possible to fall into the pond while walking, as there is a small canal between the road and the pond. The structure of the pond is such that it would not cause an accident while walking. So, we need a detailed investigation,” he told the media.

Currently, Suhan’s body is being taken to the Government Hospital in Palakkad, and following the post-mortem procedure, it will be handed over to the family. According to reports, his father has arrived in Kerala, and the funeral will be conducted this evening or tomorrow.