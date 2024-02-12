Kerala: Massive firecracker explosion at illegal storage unit kills one, several injured

One person was killed and around 25 others injured in a massive firecracker explosion on Monday, February 12, at Kerala’s Choorakkad near Tripunithura in Ernakulam district. The incident happened at around 10.30 in the morning after firecrackers kept in a temporary storage unit for the Puthiyakavu temple festival fireworks exploded.

According to residents who live near the storage unit, the explosion happened when the firecrackers were being unloaded from a vehicle that brought them to Choorakkad for the festival. One person identified as Vishnu, a native of Uloor in Thiruvananthapuram district passed away after succumbing to burns. Almost 25 others were injured, and it is reported that Vishu was the driver of the traveller that drove the firecrackers to Choorakkad. A car that was parked near the vehicle also caught fire. Among the injured, 18 were admitted to various government hospitals and 7 to private hospitals. The condition of five of the injured is critical.

The police are yet to confirm the exact cause of the explosion. District Collector NSK Umesh who visited the site said that the temple authorities had not taken any permission from the district administration for the storage of firecrackers in a residential area. He also added that a special team will investigate the lapses.

Sethumadhavan, a salesman working at a ration shop near the explosion site told TNM that he had seen them transporting the firecrackers in the morning. “I heard a loud cracking sound after a while. Many people are likely to be injured because the glass shards and other debris from nearby houses that were shaken in the blast fell onto them. I saw one or two people bleeding from their heads,” he said, adding that the shutters of the shop where he works were also broken.