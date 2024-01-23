Kerala man with disability who sought pension arrears dies by suicide

A 77-year-old person with disability from Kerala’s Chakkittapara panchayat in Kozhikode on January 23, Tuesday, died by suicide, allegedly after he and his daughter stopped receiving their pension for persons with disabilities.
The man was identified as Valayath Joseph, and according to reports, he wrote a letter to the minister, district collector, Peruvannamuzhi police Station House Officer (SHO), and the panchayat secretary on November 9, seeking disbursement of the pending pension amount due to himself and his daughter Jincy, who is also a person with a disability, within 15 days.
“My eldest daughter Jincy is bedridden and there is no one to help. I am walking with the help of a stick. We are surviving with the disability pension that we get from the government, which has been stopped for several months now and we are tired of taking loans from people to live. Hence, I should get the pension amounts within 15 days. If not, I am informing the panchayat secretary that I will call news channels and take my life at the panchayat office,” reads his letter.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.