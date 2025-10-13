Kerala man suicide: RSS says allegations of abuse baseless, calls for independent probe

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Rashtriya Swayam Sevaksangh (RSS) has called the allegations made by a 26-year-old software engineer in his suicide note dubious and baseless. The man who died in Thiruvananthapuram on October 9 had left behind a suicide note, alleging that he was sexually abused by several members of the RSS.

In a press statement issued on October 13, the RSS said that it has filed a petition with the District Police chief of Kottayam, demanding an impartial enquiry into the issue. "We are of the firm opinion that an independent inquiry will not only bring out the real cause of his unnatural death, but also ensure innocence of RSS in this unfortunate incident," the statement by KB Sreekumar, Saha Prantha Karyavah, Dakshina Keralam, said.

Acknowledging that the victim‘s father was an RSS karyakarta, the RSS said that they stand with the family of the victim. The press note however said the allegations in the suicide note were baseless and dubious.

The Thampanoor police had begun a probe under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 176 (unnatural death). The police are now looking at the possibility of adding abetment charges, without naming anyone.

A police source told TNM that a decision on adding abetment to suicide charges will be made after recording statements from relatives. A relative of the victim

had told TNM that many in the family were actively involved with the RSS.

The victim’s final note, which was published hours after his death on his Instagram page (using the schedule post option), has named one of his alleged abusers as ‘NM’, a childhood neighbour and an RSS member. He also said he was sexually abused by an unnamed person he met at the RSS camp.

Major political parties, including the Congress and the CPI(M), had demanded a detailed investigation into the death. On October 12, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, in a social media post, demanded that the RSS allow the allegations to be investigated.

Mentioning details from the suicide note, Priyanka wrote, "He clearly stated that he was not the only victim and rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. If true, then this is horrifying. Lakhs of young children and teenagers attend these camps all over India. The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action, they must come clean. Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken.”

The victim mentioned in his note that he was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, a mental health disorder, around 1.5 years ago and was under treatment for the past six months. He said he realised at the time of the diagnosis that the sexual abuse he faced as a child triggered the OCD.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726