Kerala: Man sexually assaults minor after abducting her, flees to Andhra

After nearly 10 days of investigation, Kerala police on Friday, May 24, nabbed a 35-year-old man for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kasaragod district. The location of the accused, who reportedly restrained from using a mobile phone, was traced after he called his family from Andhra Pradesh through another phone. A team of police went to the state and questioned the owner of the phone, and was subsequently taken into custody.

According to reports, the man hailing from Coorg in Karnataka abducted the minor on May 15 while she was sleeping in her house. The girl was abandoned in a paddy field and she contacted her parents through a nearby resident's phone. He was residing near her house for the past few years and suddenly absconded soon after the child went missing, raising suspicions. Later, the police obtained CCTV footage and identified him as the accused.

Speaking to the media, the girl’s family said her earrings were missing when she returned home. The family had lodged a complaint in Hosdurg police station.