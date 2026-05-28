Kerala man freed from Saudi jail after public raises Rs 34 crore in blood money

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After spending nearly two decades in Saudi Arabian jail for accidentally causing the death of a boy, Kerala native Abdul Rahim returned to Kerala on Thursday, May 28.

Rahim, a native of Kozhikode, arrived at Calicut International Airport from Riyadh at around 7.30 am. Speaking after reaching his home, he thanked everyone who supported and prayed for him during the prolonged legal battle.

“I express my heartfelt thanks to everyone, to all who helped and prayed for me, my villagers and all my friends, and to everyone,” Rahim said after reaching his house.

Rahim was initially sentenced to death in 2006 over the accidental death of a 15-year-old Saudi boy. However, the execution was later stayed after the victim’s family agreed to accept blood money amounting to 15 million Saudi Riyals, which is approximately Rs 34 crore.

“Blood money” is a legal form of compensation paid to the family of a person who has been killed or seriously injured. In Islamic law, it is known as diyah.

After nearly two decades of legal proceedings and 13 hearings in the Riyadh Criminal Court, a final verdict delivered on May 26 sentenced Rahim to 20 years in prison. Since he had already spent nearly 20 years behind bars after being imprisoned in 2006, the 46-year-old was released and allowed to return to Kerala.

Before leaving for Saudi Arabia at the age of 26, Rahim worked as an autorickshaw driver in Feroke, Kozhikode. In Saudi Arabia, he was employed as a driver and caretaker for the partially paralysed son of a Saudi citizen.

According to reports, the boy depended on a medical support device attached to his neck for breathing and food intake. Rahim allegedly dislodged the device accidentally, resulting in the boy’s death.

Although Rahim was handed a death sentence in 2018 after the victim’s family initially refused to pardon him, they later agreed to accept blood money.

The case drew widespread attention, prompting a massive crowdfunding campaign led by the Malayali diaspora and supporters worldwide through the “Save Abdul Rahim” initiative. The campaign successfully raised 15 million Saudi Riyals required for compensation.