Kerala man dies of suspected Nipah, health department releases direct contact list

Nearly two months after a school student died of the Nipah virus in Kerala’s Malappuram, another suspected case was reported from the same district. A 23-year-old student, a native of Chembaram in Wandoor died on Monday, September 9, at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district. After having the suspicion of Nipah, a primary test was conducted in Kozhikode Medical College lab which turned positive. However, the official confirmation would require a test result from the Pune Virology lab.

Kerala State Health Department on Sunday, September 15, released a direct contact list of 26 people of a young student who died at a private hospital suspecting Nipah virus infection.

According to reports, the victim studying in Bengaluru recently visited Kerala after suffering a leg injury.

Initially, he had a fever and went to a private clinic in Wandoor, and then admitted to a private hospital in Printhalmanna in Malappuram.

Meanwhile the Thiruvali panchayat officials conducted a meeting with the health department and further action will be followed after the test result.

In July, a 14-year-old boy in the state tested Nipah positive and died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus, it is transmitted from animals to humans, and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people. The case fatality rate is estimated at 40% to 75%, and this can vary. Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are the natural hosts of the Nipah virus and there is no treatment or vaccine available for either people or animals.