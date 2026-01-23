Kerala man detained in Mumbai while leaving country in double suicide case

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A man accused in the suicide deaths of his wife and mother-in-law in Thiruvananthapuram was detained by immigration authorities at Mumbai airport on Thursday, January 22, after Kerala Police issued a lookout notice against him.

The accused, Unnikrishnan, was intercepted while preparing to leave the country, police officials said. A team from the Poonthura police station is expected to reach Mumbai to take him into formal custody and proceed with his arrest.

The case is linked to the deaths of Greema S Raj (30) and her mother, SL Sajitha (54), who were found dead at their residence in Aryankuzhy on January 21. Investigators said the two allegedly consumed cyanide.

Police action followed the circulation of a suicide note on social media that blamed Unnikrishnan for abandoning Greema shortly after their marriage. The note alleged that she was left behind despite her family having provided gold, land and other valuables as dowry.

Local residents alerted the police after the message surfaced online. Officers rushed to the house but were unable to save the two women.

Sajitha, an ophthalmologist, had arranged the marriage after accepting conditions laid down by the accused. Police registered a case against Unnikrishnan after a suicide note written by Sajitha levelled serious allegations against him.

The note alleged that Greema was subjected to ill-treatment and abandonment despite her family having given gold, land and other assets at the time of the marriage.

Unnikrishnan, a native of Ambalathara and a lecturer working abroad, has been booked on charges of domestic violence and abetment of suicide. Investigators said the suicide note detailed allegations of emotional abuse and neglect.

Relatives told the police that Greema was under severe distress after meeting her husband recently during a funeral. It was after this encounter that she and her mother are believed to have taken the extreme step.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726