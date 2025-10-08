Kerala: Man attacks doctor after his nine-year-old dies of amoebic infection

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The father of a nine-year-old girl who died from Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kozhikode attacked the doctor who treated her on Wednesday, October 8. The doctor, identified as Vipin PT, a casualty medical officer, sustained a critical skull fracture during the attack. The attacker has been identified as Sunoop, the father of Ananya who died on August 14.

According to reports, Sunoop accused Vipin of being responsible for his daughter’s death. When his daughter Ananya showed symptoms of fever, she was initially taken to the Thamarassey taluk hospital. However, her condition worsened and she was later taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where she died on August 14.

Sunoop alleged that Ananya was not given proper treatment at the taluk hospital. He allegedly attacked the doctor with a machete. Upon seeing the attack, hospital staff locked Sunoop in and reported the incident to the police. Thamarassery police took him into custody, but the arrest is yet to be recorded.

Sudhakaran, who works in the hospital lab and witnessed the crime, told the media that it was a sudden attack. “He accused Vipin of killing his daughter and attacked him. There was no provocation,” he said.

Vipin has been transferred to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode. His condition is stable now.

Meanwhile, doctors and other hospital staff conducted a protest against the attack at the taluk hospital and raised concerns over the safety of medical professionals. Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) boycotted all services at the taluk hospital, except emergency care.

The protesting doctors are demanding a police aid post in the hospital for their safety. “This is not a protest against the public, but we hospital staff need safety from the people who have violent tendencies. The government should provide a safe environment for us to work,” a doctor told the media.

The doctors in Kozhikode have announced that they will boycott outpatient (OP) services on Thursday, October 9, as part of their protest.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and fatal infection caused by free-living amoeba, began to surface in unusually high numbers in Kerala last year. By the end of September, Kerala had recorded 21 deaths due to this. Sixty-seven others diagnosed with the infection have mostly recovered, while a few remain under treatment.