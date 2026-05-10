Kerala man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl on train

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The Kerala Police arrested a 40-year-old man from Kollam for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl aboard the Palaruvi Express train travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu on Friday, May 9. The accused has been identified as Sanish.

The incident took place on May 8 in the train’s general compartment and came to light after a female passenger noticed the act, recorded it on her phone, and alerted the authorities.

The child, a native of Tenkasi, was returning from a pilgrimage trip with her grandfather. According to reports, the accused allegedly took the child, who had been sleeping beside her grandfather, to his seat without drawing attention.

A woman identified as Veena, also from Kollam, who was seated near Sanish, became suspicious after noticing him touching the child and began recording the incident on her phone. She immediately confronted him and informed the authorities.

“Initially, I thought she was his child, as he was caring for her like a father. Then I felt something was wrong and started recording the video on my phone. I then noticed he was inappropriately touching the child, and I immediately questioned him,” she told the media.

“I recorded the video for proof because otherwise people might tell I was wrongly accusing him,” she added.