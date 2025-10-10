Kerala: Major fire guts commercial complex in Thaliparamba, no casualties reported

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A massive fire swept through a major commercial complex in Thaliparamba, Kannur, on Wednesday evening, destroying over 50 establishments and causing estimated losses running to several crores.

Officials said no casualties were reported, though the property damage is extensive.

The blaze, which began around 4:55 p.m., was brought under control after more than three and a half hours of firefighting.

The fire reportedly started in a toy store named “Mitreds” located in the KV Complex, close to the municipal bus stand on the national highway.

Within minutes, the flames spread to adjoining shops, including textile stores, mobile outlets, and a supermarket.

The KV Complex is one of Thaliparamba’s busiest commercial hubs, housing several shops, offices and jewellery outlets.

Local residents alleged a delayed response from the fire force, claiming it took more than 30 minutes for the first unit to reach the spot.

By then, the fire had already spread through a large part of the complex.

Twelve fire units from Kannur, Payyannur, Thalassery, Koothuparamba, Mattannur, Iritty and neighbouring districts were eventually deployed to contain the blaze.

More than 30 stores, including the two-storey Shalimar Supermarket, were completely gutted.

Gas cylinders inside some shops exploded, accelerating the spread of the fire.

Firefighters struggled to prevent the blaze from reaching the upper floors of Jayafashion Jewellery, a prominent local outlet.

The intense heat shattered glass panes on buildings across the road.

Traffic on the national highway was halted and later diverted through Pazhayangadi.

Fire officials suspect a short circuit triggered the blaze. The incident has raised serious questions about emergency preparedness and fire safety measures in the town’s commercial hubs. An investigation is underway.

