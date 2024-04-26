Lok Sabha Elections 2024: At 5 pm, 60.23% votes in Kerala, 63.90% in Karnataka

As of 5 pm, the voter turnout in Karnataka is 63.90%. The highest turnout is in Mandya with 74.87%, while the lowest is in Bengaluru Central at 48.61%.
Kerala records 60.23% voter turnout at 5 pm. Kannur polls the highest with 63.72% and Ponnani records the lowest with 55.69%.
The Election Commission of India has filed an FIR against Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. Karnataka's Chief Election Officer, Manoj Kumar Meena, said the FIR was filed at Jayanagar Police Station for posting a video on his X handle, soliciting votes on the ground of religion.
Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion.— Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) April 26, 2024
Kerala sees 56.10% voter turnout as of 4 pm. Kannur polls the highest with 58.99% while Ponnani records the lowest with 51.41%.
BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Bengaluru Rural and son-in-law of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, Dr CN Manjunath voted with his family from Padmanabhanagar in south Bengaluru. "Each and every vote of yours will be the foundation for the prosperity of India. Let's vote in record numbers in Karnataka today and on May 7 this time," he said.
‘ವಿಕಸಿತ ಭಾರತ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದೆವು’— Dr.C.N.Manjunath (@DrCNManjunath) April 26, 2024
ನಾನು ಮತ್ತು ಧರ್ಮಪತ್ನಿ ಡಾ. ಅನಸೂಯಾ ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಇಂದು ಪದ್ಮನಾಭ ನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದೆವು. ವಿಕಸಿತ ಭಾರತದ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ತಪ್ಪದೇ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿ.
ನಿಮ್ಮ ಒಂದೊಂದು ಮತವೂ ಭಾರತದ ಅಭ್ಯುದಯಕ್ಕೆ ಅಡಿಪಾಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಇಂದು ಹಾಗೂ ಮೇ ಏಳರಂದು ಈ ಬಾರಿ… pic.twitter.com/IFh5i2g8G0
Polling percentage in Karnataka is 50.93% as of 3 pm. The highest turnout is in Dakshina Kannada with 58.76%, while the lowest is in Bengaluru Central at 40.10%.
Kerala reaches 50% voter turnout at 3 pm. Kannur records highest at 52.52% while Ponnani is the lowest at 45.29%.
2 pm update of voter turnout: Kerala has recorded 44.86% of votes, with highest in Alappuzha - 47.14%, while Ponnani remains the lowest with 40.38%.
Kerala has recorded 39.26% voter turnout as of 1 pm. Kannur has polled the highest of 42.11% while Ponnani has recorded the lowest with 34.96%
As of 1 pm, the voter turnout in Karnataka is 38.23%. The highest turnout is in Dakshina Kannada with 48.10%, while the lowest is in Bengaluru Central at 30.10%.
Karnataka Deputy CM & Congress leader DK Shivakumar cast his vote in Kanakapura, along with his brother DK Suresh and daughter Aisshwarya DKS Hegde. DK Suresh is contesting from Bangalore rural constituency.
Cast my vote today for democracy, saving the soul of our nation!#LokSabhaElections2024 #VotingDay #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/cG5xQB9pJn— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 26, 2024
Kerala records 33.4% votes by 12.15 pm. Attingal has polled the highest with 35.15%, while Ponnani has registered the lowest of 29.66%.
Voter Turnout Update | 12.15 pm— Chief Electoral Officer Kerala (@Ceokerala) April 26, 2024
Kerala: 33.4%; HPCs: Thiruvananthapuram - 32.55; Attingal - 35.15; Kollam - 33.07; Pathanamthitta - 33.63; Mavelikkara - 33.80; Alappuzha - 35.13; Kottayam -33.50; Idukki - 33.40; Ernakulam - 32.92; Chalakkudi -34.79; Thrissur - 33.48; Palakkad -…
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused the Congress party of allegedly distributing gift cards in the Bengaluru rural Lok Sabha constituency. He criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that it had failed to ensure transparent elections.
Kumaraswamy further alleged that followers of DK Suresh were distributing QR code gift coupons in the constituency. He claimed that when workers from BJP and JD(S) attempted to intervene and stop the distribution, they were subjected to assault.
FIR against Chikkabllapura BJP candidate K Sudhakar: EC
The Flying Surveillance Team (FST) of Chikkabllapura seized cash worth Rs 4.8 crores. An FIR also has been lodged by the SST against BJP candidate K Sudhakar, on April 25 at Madanayakanahally police station, under sections 123 (corrupt practices) of Representation of the People Act and 171 (B,C,E,F) (bribery;undue influence on electors) of IPC.
The FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash worth 4.8 Crores. An FIR also has been lodged by the SST team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, BJP Candidate on 25.04.2024 at Madanayakanahally Police Station.— Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) April 26, 2024
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cast his vote at his native Siddaramanahundi of Mysuru taluk, along with his son Dr S Yathindra. Speaking to mediapersons, he said that Congress candidates will win in Mysore-Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Hassan, and Mandya constituencies.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from Mandya, casts his vote at Kethaganahalli village in Ramanagara district.
ರಾಮನಗರ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಬಿಡದಿ ಸಮೀಪದ ಕೇತಿಗಾನಹಳ್ಳಿ ಗ್ರಾಮದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಸಮೇತವಾಗಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.— ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 26, 2024
ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ ಗೆಲುವಿಗಾಗಿ ಮತದ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದ್ದು ನನಗೆ ಬಹಳ ಸಂತೋಷ ತಂದಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರೂ ತಪ್ಪದೇ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಬೇಕು ಎನ್ನುವುದು ನನ್ನ ಕಳಕಳಿ.#Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/qnhRdh7AVd
As of 11 am, the voter turnout in Karnataka is 22.34%. The highest turnout of 30.98% is in Dakshina Kannada, while the lowest is in Bengaluru Central at 19.21%.
Kerala has recorded a voter turnout of 25.61% as of 11 am. Chalakudy has polled the most with 27.68, while Ponnani has polled the least with 21.72%
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has casted his vote at Pinarayi RC Amala School in Kannur.
Exercised my right to vote at Pinarayi RC Amala School in Kannur. pic.twitter.com/d3i8VaYrdu— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 26, 2024
#LokSabhaElections2024 Karnataka records 9.21% voter turnout as of 9am. Dakshina Kannada tops the list with 14.33% , Chamarajanagar and Mandya the least with 7.70% pic.twitter.com/1iD2cYoOsq— TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) April 26, 2024
Karnataka has recorded 9.21% voter turnout as of 9 am. Dakshina Kannada tops the list with 14.33% , Chamarajanagar and Mandya the least with 7.70%
Kerala records 11.98% voter turnout as of 9 am. Alappuzha tops the list with 13.63%, followed by Palakkad at 13.57%. Vadakara has polled the least with 10.14%. #LokSabhaElections2024 #Kerala— TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) April 26, 2024
Kerala has recorded 11.98% voter turnout as of 9 am. Alappuzha tops the list with 13.63%, followed by Palakkad at 13.57%. Vadakara has polled the least with 10.14%.
Amid scorching heat, the two southern states of Karnataka and Kerala have begun voting for Phase 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
In phase two of elections, these are the constituencies in Karnataka that vote on April 26: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, Chikkaballapura and Kolar.
In Kerala, all constituencies are voting on April 26.