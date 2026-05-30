Kerala logs third man-animal conflict death in a week

The death of a 65-year-old man in a wild elephant attack at Athirappilly in Thrissur district early on Saturday has become the third fatality linked to human-wildlife conflict in Kerala this week, intensifying pressure on the government and the Forest Department to address the growing crisis along the state's forest fringes.

Mohanan, 65, a resident of Pullerkattu house at Vaishery in Athirappilly, was killed early on Saturday after coming face-to-face with a wild elephant near his home.

The incident occurred around 2.45 a.m. when Mohanan stepped out after hearing unusual sounds from the vicinity of his residence.

According to local residents, a wild elephant had strayed close to the settlement.

Like many people living near forest boundaries, Mohanan ventured out to check the situation and assess whether the animal had entered the inhabited area.

In the darkness, he reportedly came directly in front of the elephant, which attacked him.

The seriously injured man was rushed to a private hospital in Chalakudy, but doctors were unable to save him.

He succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the vulnerability of people living along the Athirappilly-Vazhachal forest belt, where elephant incursions into farms and residential areas have become increasingly common.

Residents say fear has become a constant part of life, with many reluctant to step outside their homes after nightfall.

Mohanan's death has triggered widespread anger in the locality, with residents accusing authorities of failing to effectively maintain protective infrastructure such as solar fences and elephant-proof trenches.

Many of these barriers have reportedly fallen into disrepair, allowing wild elephants easy access to populated areas.

Reacting to the latest incident, Kerala Forest Minister Shibhu Baby John acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and said any such loss of human life was the responsibility of the state Forest Department.

He assured that the department would take all necessary steps in response to the incident and extend support to the affected family.

The latest fatality comes amid growing concern over the rising number of wildlife attacks across Kerala's high-range districts.

Apart from claiming lives, repeated elephant incursions have caused extensive crop losses and property damage, severely affecting the livelihoods of farming communities.

With three deaths already reported this week, calls are mounting for a comprehensive and long-term strategy to tackle Kerala's escalating man-animal conflict before more lives are lost.