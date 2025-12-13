Kerala local body polls: UDF surges ahead, sets pace for Assembly polls

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Riding on a strong anti-incumbency wave, the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, staged an impressive comeback in the local body elections in Kerala. The results declared on Saturday, December 13 showed a strong performance in all tiers – panchayats, block panchayats, municipalities, and corporations.

The UDF won four – Kochi, Kannur, Kollam, and Thrissur – out of the six corporations in the state. The UDF’s victory in Kollam, a Left stronghold, has come as a surprise. It also wrested Thrissur and Kochi from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), while retaining Kannur.

The LDF, which once ruled five corporations, was reduced to just one – Kozhikode – where it also failed to secure an absolute majority.

The UDF also managed to increase its seats in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode corporations. It showed an upper hand in municipalities, by leading in 58 of the total 87.

Both the UDF and LDF went neck-and-neck (7-7) in district panchayats. The UDF, however, showed a clear lead in block and gram panchayats.

In the midst of the election, the Congress faced a huge setback in the form of rape charges against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The party expelled him just two days before the polls. The ruling LDF also posed a major challenge by increasing the welfare pension from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000 just ahead of the notification of the election code of conduct.

Terming the results as “a decisive and heartening mandate”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: “These results are a clear sign of growing confidence in the UDF and point the way towards a sweep in the upcoming Assembly election.”