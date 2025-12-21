Kerala local body polls: Newly elected representatives to take oath today

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Newly elected representatives across Kerala’s local bodies are set to formally take charge on Sunday, December 21, with the State Election Commission outlining a structured schedule and guidelines to ensure the transition of power proceeds in an orderly manner.

According to the Commission, the senior-most elected member in each body will take the oath first - either based on age or previous tenure - and this will be administered by officials authorised by the government.

District Collectors will oversee the procedure in corporations and district panchayats, while returning officers have been assigned to grama panchayats, block panchayats, and municipal councils.

Once the senior member is sworn in, they will administer the oath to all remaining members.

The Commission will issue written notifications to every elected representative, informing them of the time and venue. The oath will be administered at 10 am in grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, and municipal councils, and at 11.30 am in corporations.

Following this, the first meeting of the newly formed body will convene under the chairmanship of the senior-most member, during which the secretary will read out the notification pertaining to the elections for leadership positions.

District election officials have been tasked with monitoring the ceremony to ensure adherence to the Commission’s directives and to report on its completion.

The election of Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons has been scheduled for December 26 at 10.30 am, followed by the election of Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons at 2.30 pm

On December 27, elections for presidents of grama, block, and district panchayats will be conducted at 10.30 am, with Vice-Presidents to be elected that afternoon at 2.30 pm.

A quorum of at least half of the eligible voting members will be required for the leadership elections. If this requirement is not met, polling will be adjourned to the next working day, when the election may proceed without a quorum.

These arrangements mark the beginning of a fresh administrative cycle for Kerala’s local governance system, setting the stage for newly elected councils and panchayats to commence functioning and undertake their responsibilities.