Kerala local body polls 2025: UDF makes comeback, NDA wins Thiruvananthapuram corporation

A stellar comeback of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) win ended Kerala’s bipolar politics when the results of the local body polls were announced on Saturday, October 13.

The UDF made a major comeback by winning four out of the six corporations, while the NDA secured 50 out of 100 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. UDF secured 19 seats and LDF 29. The corporation was earlier ruled by the LDF.

The elections held in two phases on October 9 and 11 are considered a litmus test for the three prominent fronts – the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA – as the state is heading for Assembly elections in four months.

The UDF also won seven of the 14 district panchayats and 54 out of 87 municipalities.

Meanwhile, the LDF, the ruling front in the state for the past 10 years, showed a poor performance in many seats, with many incumbents losing. They secured seven district panchayats and 28 out of 87 municipalities.

Kerala has six municipal corporations—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur. Among these, UDF won 4, LDF 1, and NDA 1.

Results:

Gram Panchayat (941): UDF — 500 , LDF — 341 , NDA — 26

Block Panchayat (152): UDF — 77, LDF — 64, NDA — 0

District Panchayat (14): UDF —7 , LDF —7, NDA — 0

Municipality (87): UDF — 54 , LDF — 28, NDA — 2

The elections were held in two phases. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Ernakulam went to polls on December 9. Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kozhikode on December 11. Elections were held in 1,199 of the 1,200 local bodies in the state.

After the delimitation exercise, the total number of wards in the 1,200 local bodies increased to 23,612. The polling covered 23,576 wards, with the 36 wards of Mattannur municipality in Kannur left out, as elections there are scheduled to be held only in September 2027.

Of the wards that went to polls, 17,337 are in gram panchayats, 2,267 in block panchayats, 346 in district panchayats, 3,205 in municipalities and 421 in municipal corporations. Polling was held in 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats and all 14 district panchayats. In the urban segment, voters cast their ballots in 87 municipalities and six municipal corporations.

In vote share, the LDF stood ahead with 41.55% of the total votes. The UDF followed with 37.14 %, while the NDA received 14.52%. The LDF recorded strong results in many parts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

At the gram panchayat level, the LDF emerged as the largest front. Out of 941 gram panchayats, it won 514; the UDF won 321 gram panchayats, and the NDA won 19.

(Final numbers will be updated after the Election Commission announces the results.)