Kerala local bodies to go digital with K-SMART app on New Year's Day

Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation (K-SMART), the Kerala government's ambitious project to make services of local self-government bodies available digitally over a uniform platform, will be rolled out across the state on January 1 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. State Local Self Government Minister MP Rajesh said with the advent of K-SMART, services of local bodies will be available at fingertips.

"It will enable people to access services of all local bodies in the state in a time-bound manner without visiting the offices. The application is embedded with an Integrated Messaging System that will ensure delivery of receipts of applications and complaints through the respective login of the applicant/complainant and also over their WhatsApp and e-mail," he said.

K-SMART divides the operations and services provided by local bodies into 35 modules, which can be accessed by citizens over a single platform. One can login to the web portal and access the modules and initially eight services will be available to the public over K-SMART.