Kerala lesbian couple move HC seeking action against hospital for ‘conversion therapy’

A lesbian couple in Kerala have moved the High Court against a private hospital in Kozhikode alleging that one of them was forcefully subjected to ‘conversion therapy’ by the medical practitioners at the hospital. Justice Devan Ramachandran, before whom the case came up on March 20, has issued a notice to the hospital and has posted the case for hearing after two weeks.

The couple, who will be identified here as X and Y in order to protect their anonymity, alleged that X was forcefully taken from her partner and subjected to ‘conversion therapy’ by Dr Mohan Sundaran in Manohar Hospital, Kozhikode. They also asked the court to declare ‘conversion therapy’ as illegal, unconstitutional, and violative of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, and direct the government to take action against both Manohar Hospital and Dr Mohan Sundaran. The couple also asked the court to issue directions for the formulation of a mental health guideline that makes it illegal to practise any form of ‘conversion therapy’ either by practitioners or by mental health institutions.

Sexual Orientation Change Efforts (SOCE), which is widely known as ‘conversion therapy’ or ‘reparative therapy’, is an illegal practice that members of the LGBTQIA+ community are subjected to, often by their families and religious institutions, in a bid to ‘cure’ them of their sexual orientation or gender.