Kerala: LDF says AK Balan’s statement on Jamaat-e-Islami reflects only his view

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala Left Democratic Front (LDF) sought to distance itself from senior CPI(M) leader AK Balan’s remarks suggesting that Jamaat-e-Islami could influence the Home Department if the United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power, warning that incidents like the Marad riots could be repeated.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, on Friday, January 9, called Balan’s statement “irresponsible” during a party district committee meeting, while LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan said, “What Balan said was his personal opinion only. Neither the CPI(M), nor the LDF took such a view.” The Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, however, defended Balan, noting that he was recalling past events during the Marad riots and that it should not be interpreted as a communal remark.

Meanwhile, Balan has refused to apologise, saying , “I have no intention of apologising to Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. If I have to go to jail for this, I am ready. I have spent 30 days in Kannur jail during my student days as well.” He claimed that his remarks were misrepresented and amplified by the opposition, and insisted they were intended to caution against potential threats to communal harmony, not to defame any community.

Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala had served a legal notice demanding an apology and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the comments. P Mujeebur Rahman, the organisation’s president, said , “Marad is a wound that Kerala wants to forget… AK Balan should not become a modern-day Goebbels,” accusing the CPI(M) of trying to weaponise communal violence for political purposes. Welfare Party state president Razak Paleri also demanded that Balan retract his statement.

Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan criticised Balan’s comments as reminiscent of Sangh Parivar tactics aimed at creating anti-Muslim sentiment. He questioned whether the CPI(M) leadership, which claims to uphold secularism, supported such communal statements.