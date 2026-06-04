Kerala LDF faces fresh strain as CPI presses for Deputy Opposition Leader post

The dispute over the Deputy Opposition Leader's post has triggered fresh tensions between the CPI(M) and the CPI, exposing strains within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) at a time when the new Assembly is set to begin its proceedings.

CPI Kerala state secretary Binoy Binoy Viswam on June 2, Tuesday reiterated that his party had no reason to withdraw its claim for the post, expressing confidence that the matter could still be settled through discussions within the LDF.

Addressing reporters in Thrissur, Binoy Binoy Viswam said the CPI and CPI(M) were committed to resolving the issue through dialogue rather than confrontation. He maintained that both parties enjoyed equal status within the LDF and shared the responsibility of finding a mutually acceptable solution.

"We believe the issue can be resolved through discussions. There is no need for conflict over the matter," he said.

Binoy Viswam also rejected the allegations that the CPI was responsible for delaying the legislature party meeting amid the continuing dispute.

However, efforts to end the impasse suffered a setback on Wednesday after a meeting between the state secretaries of the CPI(M) and CPI concluded without any breakthrough. The failure of the talks has deepened uncertainty over the allocation of the Deputy Opposition Leader's position.

Sources indicate that the CPI is examining various options, including the possibility of functioning as a separate block in the Assembly if a compromise remains elusive. At the same time, leaders from both sides are expected to continue discussions in search of a settlement.

The CPI leadership has been under pressure from within the party to secure the post, arguing that its role as the second-largest constituent of the LDF should be adequately reflected in Assembly arrangements. Binoy Viswam has repeatedly stressed that the importance accorded to the CPI within the alliance must be visible in legislative positions as well.

"The CPI is committed to the future of the LDF. The CPI(M) should also adopt the same approach," he said following the inconclusive talks.

The CPI(M), however, has conveyed that it is unable to accommodate the demand. State secretary M.V. Govindan pointed out that the Deputy Opposition Leader's post had traditionally remained with the CPI(M). He cited the period when V.S. Achuthanandan served as Leader of the Opposition and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan held the deputy post as an example of the established practice.

Political observers view the latest disagreement as part of a broader pattern of friction between the two Left parties during the decade-long tenure of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

During the first Vijayan government, CPI ministers had boycotted a Cabinet meeting in an unprecedented show of dissent. In the second term, the CPI strongly opposed the implementation of the PM-SHRI scheme, contending that it would undermine the state's public education framework. The disagreement eventually led Kerala to inform the Centre that it was withdrawing from the programme despite having previously signed an agreement.

Against that backdrop, the ongoing battle over the Deputy Opposition Leader's post is being seen as another significant test of relations within the ruling alliance. While the CPI(M) continues to dominate the LDF's political direction, the CPI has consistently sought to assert its independent identity and influence within the coalition.

With the Assembly session drawing near and no immediate breakthrough in sight, leaders of both parties face increasing pressure to contain the dispute before it develops into a larger challenge for the Left front.