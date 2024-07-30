Kerala landslides: TN CM Stalin announces Rs 5 crore for rescue and rehabilitation

Responding to the devastating landslides in Wayanad in the neighbouring state of Kerala that has claimed at least 60 lives, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, July 30 announced Rs 5 crore towards the rescue and rehabilitation of the victims. Along with the monetary help, two IAS officers are being sent to Kerala to oversee the rescue operations. Medical teams consisting of doctors and nurses as well as a Fire & Rescue Services team is also being sent, the Chief Minister announced.
“Tamil Nadu shares the grief of the Malayalee brothers affected by the landslide disaster in Wayanad. We are giving Rs 5 crore for rescue and rehabilitation. Two teams led by IAS officers are being sent to help. Apart from this, we are sending a medical team consisting of doctors and nurses and a Fire & Rescue Services team.” Stalin said that he spoke with his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the tragedy, which has killed at least 60 persons so far with hundreds feared trapped.
Wayanad district in Kerala has witnessed three landslides that occurred within a span of four hours in the wee hours of Tuesday. The areas that have been most hit include Meppadi, Chooralmala, Vythiri, and Mundakkai.
Wayanad is a hilly region dotted with tea estates. The estate workers live in houses called ‘layams’ on the hills. Many of the layams were destroyed in the rains, while others have been totally devastated by landslides that trapped and killed the residents. The landslides happened between 2 am and 6 am on Tuesday. However, rescuers, including those from the NDRF, found it difficult to reach Mundakkai as the Chooral Mala bridge and Mundakkai bridge – the two bridges that connect the Mundakkai areas – were completely destroyed.
Earlier in the day, CM Stalin promised that the state government would extend any logistical or manpower support to the rescue operation in Kerala. He had said, “Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives. I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all. The government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend any logistical or manpower support that may be needed in this hour of crisis to our brother state Kerala.”
Meanwhile, a team of officials from the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala will arrive in Wayanad for rescue operations. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the help of the Navy’s river crossing team.