Kerala landslide live updates: Death toll crosses 150, 200 missing

The state has set up various helpline numbers to assist those affected by the landslide. The toll free number is 1077, while the district administration helpline numbers are:
District Emergency Operation Centre - 04936 204151, 9562804151, 8078409770
Sulthan Bathery Taluk Emergency Operation Centre - 04936 223355-220296, 6238461385
Mananthavadi Taluk Emergency Operation Centre - 04935 241111-240231, 9446637748
Vythiri Taluk Emergency Operation Centre- 04936 256100, 8590842965, 9447097705
Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad will be sent to Wayanad to oversee the rescue operations. The minister has been part of Odisha train accident and Kedarnath floods rescue operations. Two IAS officers from Karnataka — PC Jaffer and Dileesh Sasi — have also been deputed to coordinate with the Kerala authorities about the rescue and relief operations.
As more than 24 hours passed since the disaster hit the hilly region, over 150 dead bodies have been recovered so far and around 200 persons are missing.
The Indian Air Force chopper from Sulur, that was forced to land in Kozhikode due to adverse weather earlier in the day, reached Chooralmala and airlifted stranded people to safety amid dense fog.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holds press conference. 93 bodies have been recovered, he said. The first landslide happened at 2 am, while the second one at 4:10 am. Pinarayi Vijayan said that 34 bodies have been identified, and 18 bodies have been handed over to relatives after postmortem. As many as 3,069 people have been relocated to 45 camps set up in Wayanad.
Many affected in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides are in need of psychological first aid. any psychology students/psychologists who are currently in Wayanad, specifically around the Meppadi area are requested to contact 9656293940.
Seeram Sambasiva Rao IAS, Director of the Department of Survey and Land Records, has been appointed as a special officer to coordinate disaster management and relief operations in Wayanad.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the Karnataka government would provide all necessary assistance to Kerala.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the Karnataka government would provide all necessary assistance to Kerala.
Kerala government has announced state mourning on July 30 and July 31. All state programmes have been cancelled while the national flag will be flown at half mast.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that the state would give Rs 5 crores for the rehabilitation and rescue operations in the wake of the landslide. Two teams of IAS officers would also be sent to Kerala. A medical team comprising doctors, nurses along with a fire and rescue service personnel team will also visit Kerala.
Four of a family — Balagopalan, his wife Soumya, and their two children Varsha (19) and Vaishnav (19) — have been reported missing in the Chooralmala landslide. Anyone who receives information about them can contact 7902790519, 7306236939, or 9746983309.
The Kerala Police issue advisory against 'disaster tourism' in Wayanad. Urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to landslide-affected regions, the police said strict action will be taken against anyone who interferes with the rescue operations.
Siya Nourin (11) and Mymoona (56) of the Cholasseri House have been reported missing in the Chooralmala landslide. Anyone who receives information about them can contact 8848117575.
Many injured in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides are in need of blood, primarily from the O -ve, A -ve, B -ve, and AB +ve blood groups. Those who want to donate blood can go to the Meppadi WIMS Medical College, Bathery Taluk Hospital, and the Kalpetta General Hospital.
Those who seek to donate fresh clothes, food items, drinking water, etc to survivors of the Mundakkai landslide can contact the Collectorate Control Room at 8848446621. The clothes should be unused and food items should be packed.
A man who was caught in the mud for nearly six hours has been rescued. He was seen waving his hands awaiting help, and is being brought to the land by the fire force personnel.
Setha aka Kathu (70) and her sister Paru (68) of the Puthanveedu House are reported missing in the Wayanad landslides. Contact 8747935070 to relay any updates or information.
A team of Navy officials from the Indian Naval academy, Ezhimala will arrive in Wayanad for rescue operations. The Kerala CM has sought the help of the Navy's River crossing team.
Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force could not land in Mundakkai due to adverse weather. The helicopters were deployed from Sulur to assist in the rescue operation.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "A delegation of five ministers has been assigned in Wayanad to address the aftermath of the recent landslide and oversee ongoing relief efforts. Forest Minister AK Saseendran has already reached the affected area to assess the damage and coordinate immediate response measures."
A delegation of five ministers has been assigned in Wayanad to address the aftermath of the recent landslide and oversee ongoing relief efforts. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has already reached the affected area to assess the damage and coordinate immediate response measures.
Around 700 persons are stuck in the estate bungalow of the Harissons Malayalam estate. This includes estate workers and residents of the neighbourhood. Eight workers have gone missing, according to the company's CEO Cheriyan George.
The hospital in Mundakkai has been fully swept away, according to Wayanad district panchayat president Shamsad. Medicines and first aid can be taken to those stuck there only after rescue teams get access to the spot.
Wayanad district panchayat president Shamsad Marakkar said no rescue teams have been able to reach Mundakkai yet. Currently, rescue efforts are underway in Chooralmala, in the landslide that occurred behind the Vellarmala school. Persons who had come to the school have been shifted to the hospital in Meppadi. Further search is being conducted in Chooralmala.
Pothukal Panchayat Vice President told media that nine bodies have been found from Chaliyar river in Malappuram district. Six more bodies are also reportedly stuck in the river.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state government would extend any logistical or manpower support to the rescue operation in Kerala. He said, "Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives. I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all. The government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend any logistical or manpower support that may be needed in this hour of crisis to our brother state Kerala."
I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all.
The government of…
Meenath, an affected resident, said 150 people are trapped in a hillock near a Madrasa in Mundakkai. She said they ran from their home when they heard the sound of the first landslide at around 1:45 am. The stranded residents mostly comprise women and children. She said at least 50 houses have been damaged.
The Kerala government has cancelled all public events for the day in the aftermath of the three landslides.
According to Health Minister Veena George, the death toll in the Kerala landslide has risen to 24. More than 70 people are injured and undergoing treatment in Meppadi.
The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, Extremely pained by the landslides in Wayanad, where several people are reportedly trapped. My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. I urge the State and Central Governments to expedite relief and rescue operations and provide urgent medical help to the victims, in coordination with all the agencies."
My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. I urge the State and Central Governments to expedite relief and rescue operations and provide urgent medical help to the victims, in coordination with all the agencies.
Expressing his condolences, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that he would speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all the assistance possible to Wayanad.
I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad…
Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Union.
Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Union.
According to the CM's office, five ministers of the Kerala cabinet including Revenue, Public Works Department, Forest and SC/ST Ministers will be arriving in Wayanad shortly to oversee rescue operations. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan will also reach Wayanad soon.
At least 19 people have been feared dead and around 400 families isolated after multiple landslides were reported in Kerala’s Meppadi, Mundakkai town and Chooralmala in Wayanad district on the early morning of Tuesday, July 30.