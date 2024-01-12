Kerala: Kollam man kills his two children, dies by suicide

In what is believed to be a murder-suicide case, the bodies of a 41-year-old man and his two children were found at their residence at Pattathanam in Kerala’s Kollam district on Friday, January 12. According to reports, the deceased Jose Pramod murdered his children Devanarayanan (9) and Devananda (4) before ending his own life.

It has also been reported that the man was living separately from his wife due to various family disputes and was unemployed for several years. The elder brother of Jose Pramod told media, “I received a text message at around 1:55 am on Friday from him stating that he will die by suicide. At around 6:15 am, Pramod’s mother-in-law told me he was not picking up calls and asked to check in on him. When I went to the house, the gate was locked and his father-in-law was standing outside. It was when we jumped the wall that we became aware of the deaths.”

He went on to say that his brother and wife were in love since their school days. According to the deceased man’s brother, the woman was staying at SNV Sadanam working women’s hostel as part of pursuing her Post Graduate degree. “Pramod was working in the Gulf. He could not return after marriage. His wife wanted to rent a house separately as she did not like residing in their ancestral house,” he added.