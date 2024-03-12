Kerala: Key accused in murder of CPI(M) functionary Shajahan found dead in Bengaluru

The key accused in the murder of Shajahan, former Kunnamkad branch secretary of the CPI(M) in Kerala’s Palakkad, was found dead on Monday, March 11 in a flat in Bengaluru. The accused, Naveen, has been found dead while the case’s trial proceedings are underway.
Shajahan (40) was hacked to death in 2022 by an eight-member gang led by Naveen. The incident took place around 9.30 pm on August 14 near his house, when preparations were underway for Independence Day celebrations. They allegedly committed the crime over personal and political enmity. Shajahan’s post mortem report revealed that he died due to excessive bleeding from a deep wound on his leg.
On August 18, 2022, the police recorded the arrest of Sujeesh, Shabharesh, Abeesh, and Naveen and seized three swords hidden by the accused. All 12 accused were arrested within 10 days of the murder.
According to reports, the accused were not on good terms with Shajahan after he was appointed as the CPI(M) branch secretary in 2019. On August 14, Shajahan had a verbal argument with the accused after he reportedly expressed his displeasure regarding tying ‘rakhi' and installing flex boards on Sree Krishna Jayanti and Ganesholsavam.
The accused are former CPI(M) workers who joined the BJP. Police stated the accused have separate reasons for nurturing a grudge towards Shajahan.
Earlier, Biju, the 12th accused in the case died of cardiac arrest On April 17, 2023.