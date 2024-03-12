Kerala: Key accused in murder of CPI(M) functionary Shajahan found dead in Bengaluru

The key accused in the murder of Shajahan, former Kunnamkad branch secretary of the CPI(M) in Kerala’s Palakkad, was found dead on Monday, March 11 in a flat in Bengaluru. The accused, Naveen, has been found dead while the case’s trial proceedings are underway.

Shajahan (40) was hacked to death in 2022 by an eight-member gang led by Naveen. The incident took place around 9.30 pm on August 14 near his house, when preparations were underway for Independence Day celebrations. They allegedly committed the crime over personal and political enmity. Shajahan’s post mortem report revealed that he died due to excessive bleeding from a deep wound on his leg.

On August 18, 2022, the police recorded the arrest of Sujeesh, Shabharesh, Abeesh, and Naveen and seized three swords hidden by the accused. All 12 accused were arrested within 10 days of the murder.