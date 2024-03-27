Kerala Kalamandalam lifts gender restrictions to study Mohiniyattam

In a historic move, the Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University lifted gender restrictions to enrol for its Mohiniyattam course. According to a statement issued by the Registrar, Kalamandalam welcomed admissions irrespective of gender from the next academic year.

The decision came in the wake of a raging controversy over the derogatory and casteist remarks made by dancer Sathyabhama against Mohiniyattam artiste RLV Ramakrishnan. The proposal was unanimously passed during an administrative meeting held on Wednesday, March 27.

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Sathyabhama said that it is “disgusting” to watch male dancers perform Mohiniyattam, especially those performers who are dark complexioned. She also added that if men have to perform, they should be exceptionally handsome. The remarks were allegedly directed against RLV Ramakrishnan, who holds a doctoral degree in Mohiniyattam and is an A-grade artiste in Doordarshan.