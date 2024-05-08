Kerala journalist killed in wild elephant attack in Palakkad

A 34-year-old journalist was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kerala’s Palakkad on Wednesday, May 8. The deceased, AV Mukesh, was a columnist and camera person for Mathrubhumi news channel. He was on duty, photographing a herd of wild elephants in Kottekkad village in Palakkad, when he was attacked by an elephant, leaving him severely injured.

On the morning of May 8, Mukesh was shooting a herd of elephants crossing a river, when he reportedly tripped and fell. On seeing this, an agitated elephant attacked him. Despite being rushed to the district hospital in Palakkad immediately, he succumbed to his injuries.

In addition to his photography, Mukesh used to contribute to the well-liked column named Athijeevanam on the Mathrubhumi website. It delves on survival stories of people from different walks of life. He became a member of the Palakkad bureau of Mathrubhumi last year following a protracted stint in Delhi.

Mukesh was born to parents Unni and Devi, and was raised in Parappanangadi, Malappuram. He is survived by his wife Tisha.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death, and Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection AK Saseendran expressed shock at the demise of the young video journalist. “We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic incident. The forest department staff on hearing about the incident did their best to save him,” said AK Saseendran.

Congress leader VD Satheesan condoled his death saying, “Mukesh’s media career was not limited to his job of recording news footage. Mukesh has always tried to bring public attention to the sorrows and sufferings of those neglected by the society. This is evidenced by his 110 Athijeevanam stories published in mathrubhumi.com. Mukesh was able to convey the pain of life experiences in a very effective manner.”

(With inputs from IANS.)