Kerala IAS officer allegedly creates WhatsApp group for Hindus, later claims phone hacked

A WhatsApp group created exclusively for Hindus allegedly by IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan, the director of industries and commerce, has sparked a row for its sectarian nature. The WhatsApp group ‘Mallu Hindu Officers’ which had IAS officers solely from the Hindu community was deleted hours after its creation. The WhatsApp group created discontent among the IAS officers who were infuriated over the disharmony being spread. Following backlash, Gopalakrishnan claimed that his phone was hacked.

The group was reportedly created a few days ago in connection with the Diwali celebrations. It was deleted a day after some IAS officers raised their concerns with Gopalakrishnan. Following this, the IAS officers received a message from Gopalakrishnan, stating that his mobile phone was hacked. “It appears that someone has taken control of my mobile device, creating 11 groups and adding all my contacts. I have uninstalled the app and manually removed the groups from my WhatsApp and I will be changing my phone soon,” he explained in a note.

