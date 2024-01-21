Kerala: I will be the last person to join BJP, says RJD state pres Shreyams Kumar

Amidst speculations over his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MV Shreyams Kumar, the Kerala president for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) dismissed any such possibilities, asserting that he would be the last person to join the BJP. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Rashtriya Yuva Janata Dal (RYJD) state camp at Muthanga in Wayanad on January 20, Saturday.

Shreyams Kumar, who is also the Managing Director of Mathrubhumi, revealed that he had indeed received an offer from the BJP to assume the role of a Union Minister. However, he emphatically stated that he had no intentions of accepting any such offer.

"I am Jain, and there are not even 1,500 Jains here. So how did we manage to win elections in three generations without community backing? That is the grace Wayanad gave us. Those who realise that cannot think that I would join the BJP. Despite numerous offers and direct calls offering the Union Minister post, I want to make it clear that, whatever position they offer, I will remain loyal to this party," Shreyams Kumar asserted.