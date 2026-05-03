Kerala: Hostel warden, cook jailed for brutal assault on minor

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A Kerala court on Saturday, May 2, remanded the warden and the cook of a boys’ hostel who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy after accusing him of theft. The accused, identified as Tom and Liju Kurien, have been lodged in the Kottarakkara sub-jail.

A complaint was registered against the duo at the Punalur police station in Kollam district, alleging that they tied a rope to the victim’s leg and hung him upside down from a ceiling fan. The incident took place on April 30 at Living Waters Boys’ Home in Vettithitta, Punalur. The home is a private institution founded to provide shelter and care for vulnerable children. The warden and cook accused the child of stealing Rs 500 and physically abused him.

“The cook claimed that his Rs 500 was missing and accused my son of taking it. They tied him up, took him into a room, and hung him from a fan. They beat him, demanding that he tell the truth, but he kept crying and said he hadn’t done it,” the 12-year-old’s father told the media.

The incident came to light when the child disclosed it to his parents after they took him home for vacation.

The victim’s father also alleged that children there are regularly subjected to abuse and are threatened not to report it at home.

Speaking to the media , Punalur Circle Inspector Santhosh said that, in light of the allegations against the institution, its licence and other aspects will be examined and necessary action will be taken.