Kerala: Hindutva ideologue says he would have shot CJP protesters

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TG Mohandas, a former head of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Intellectual Cell and a political commentator associated with the Rashtiya Swayansevak Sangh (RSS) in Kerala, said the protesters at Jantar Mantar would have been shot and killed if he was in control. He also said the women who were part of the protest like to be raped and would not even complain if it happens.

The derogatory comments against students and other citizens who participated in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest, demanding accountability in the NEET paper leak, in Delhi were made through multiple videos published on a YouTube channel called Pathrika.

In a video published on July 26, he explained how he would handle the situation, if he was in charge. “I will impose a curfew in that area. I will announce the crowd to disperse three times. Then I will shoot, people will scatter and run. Some may die and some may suffer injuries. Within four hours the situation will be calm. The bodies will be collected and taken to hospitals,” he said.

In another video, he said that if the police withdrew from the protest site, rapes would happen.

“Rapes will happen, mass rapes…there are girls who like rape…there are people who like rapes, especially, leftist, secular, democratic, proletarian class of people…if someone dies because of this, they will get a martyr…When mass rapes happen there won't be any complaints, because these are the people who like rape,” Mohandas says in the video.

The videos were published after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following a 36-day protest by the CJP.

In another video published on July 24, Mohandas is seen encouraging physical assault on student protesters. He stated that police have every right to hide their name badges and claimed that students were appearing in police uniforms at Jantar Mantar. “Police beat them inside the barricade and outside the barricade; the police were also beaten up,” he said.

Mohandas is a commentator who has a significant following in Kerala. Many have demanded his arrest over the comments.