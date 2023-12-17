Kerala: Heavy rainfall warning issued for four districts

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for four districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki – in Kerala on Sunday, December 17. According to the IMD, these four districts would likely receive ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rains (between 6 cm to 20 cm) along with thunderstorms, lightning accompanied by gusty winds.

The IMD also warned that the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Lakshadweep would receive heavy rainfall (between 6 cm to 11 cm) in isolated places. The Meteorological Department also warned that thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching the speed of 30-40 kilometer per hour(kmph) are very likely to occur in isolated places in Kerala till Monday.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority , the increased rainfall is linked to a cyclonic circulation that lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. The rain is expected until Tuesday, December 19.

The India Meteorological Department has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea near the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts. There is no hindrance to fishing on Karnataka coasts.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the weather recorded at 8.30 am, showed that Thiruvananthapuram received 2 cm rainfall. Kozhikode in the state recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.6 degree celsius followed by Kannur at 34 degrees, Alappuzha and Kottayam at 33.3 degrees, CIAL Kochi at 33.1 degrees, Kochi airport at 31.4 degrees. Thiruvananthapuram recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 28.3 degree Celsius.